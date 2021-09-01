LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will implement a photo enforcement program at the beginning of October to help reduce red-light violations near rail crossings in the Crenshaw District.
Metro hopes the program will aid in reducing the number of red-light accidents, injuries and fatalities at all rail crossings involving streets and highways along Crenshaw Boulevard near the future route of the Crenshaw/LAX Line.
“Helping ensure motorist safety and the safety of the surrounding community will be a key agency priority before, during and after the Crenshaw/LAX light rail line opens to the public,” according to a Metro statement.
The photo enforcement program will be activated on Oct. 1. Motorists will receive warnings for 30 days before actual citations are issued.
The photo enforcement program will operate at the following intersections along Crenshaw Boulevard:
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 48th Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 52nd Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 52nd Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 54th Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 54th Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 57th Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound 59th Street;
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound 59th Street;
- southbound Crenshaw to eastbound Slauson Avenue; and
- northbound Crenshaw to westbound Slauson Avenue.
The program will detect motorists who make illegal left-hand turns. Drivers who violate the left-hand turn traffic signal during the first 30 days of enforcement will receive a warning letter. The warning period ends Nov. 1.
After Nov. 1, drivers will begin receiving traffic citations in the mail for violations at the 10 locations. Citations average around $100 and could include additional penalties and assessments, according to Metro.
More information can be found by calling the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project information line at 213-922-2736 or by emailing crenshawcorridor@metro.net.
