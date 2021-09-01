LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a bomb threat made on the Northridge Fashion Center.
A man made a bomb threat while in the upper level of the Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave., just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the LAPD, mall security followed him and he was arrested by officers nearby.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Explodes To Over 200K Acres, Lays Siege To Lake Tahoe
Bomb threat in the northridge mall #thevalley #northridge #northrigdemall pic.twitter.com/vmr30vfEs3
— 𝓝𝓮𝓷𝓪 ♡ (@xlunarxfox) September 1, 2021
The man had been carrying a bag, which was left in the parking lot. Police say the bomb squad has been called to check the bag.READ MORE: Orange County's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline
don't come to northridge mall, there's a bomb threat and it's closed down
— abby (@nicolexabbs) September 1, 2021
A portion of the parking lot has been roped off, but the mall has not been evacuated.MORE NEWS: 'I GOT COVID': Joe Rogan Tests positive For COVID-19, Postpones Upcoming Shows
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.