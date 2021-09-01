RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Northridge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are investigating a bomb threat made on the Northridge Fashion Center.

A man made a bomb threat while in the upper level of the Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave., just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the LAPD, mall security followed him and he was arrested by officers nearby.

READ MORE: Caldor Fire Explodes To Over 200K Acres, Lays Siege To Lake Tahoe

The man had been carrying a bag, which was left in the parking lot. Police say the bomb squad has been called to check the bag.

READ MORE: Orange County's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline

A portion of the parking lot has been roped off, but the mall has not been evacuated.

MORE NEWS: 'I GOT COVID': Joe Rogan Tests positive For COVID-19, Postpones Upcoming Shows

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.