LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who broke into an off-campus apartment in Westwood last week and sexually assaulted a UCLA student.
The sexual assault occurred at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to Los Angeles police.READ MORE: Lawsuit Claims Beverly Hills Police Officers Racially Profiling Minorities
The suspect broke into a unit in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive where several female students resided.
The man entered the victim’s bedroom and sexually assaulted the woman as she slept, police said.READ MORE: 3 Lakes Of Yucaipa Regional Park Closed Until Further Notice Due To Toxic Algae
When she awoke, he ran from the apartment and sped away in a car that was parked nearby.
“This is unusual, and that’s why we want to jump on this very hard from the beginning,” LAPD Det. Eric Crosson told reporters in a Wednesday morning news conference. “Because this could be the first of many for this guy, and we don’t want that to happen.”
A sketch of the suspect, described as a white or Hispanic man, was released Wednesday. A surveillance photo of his car was also released, described as a gray four-door Ford Fusion. It was last seen traveling south on Veteran Avenue from Levering Avenue.MORE NEWS: Parolee Convicted In 2017 Shooting Death Of Whittier Police Officer
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call detectives at 213-473-0447.