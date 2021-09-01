RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL9, Sexual Assault, UCLA, Westwood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a man who broke into an off-campus apartment in Westwood last week and sexually assaulted a UCLA student.

A sketch of the suspect. (LAPD)

The sexual assault occurred at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to Los Angeles police.

READ MORE: Lawsuit Claims Beverly Hills Police Officers Racially Profiling Minorities

The suspect broke into a unit in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive where several female students resided.

The man entered the victim’s bedroom and sexually assaulted the woman as she slept, police said.

READ MORE: 3 Lakes Of Yucaipa Regional Park Closed Until Further Notice Due To Toxic Algae

When she awoke, he ran from the apartment and sped away in a car that was parked nearby.

“This is unusual, and that’s why we want to jump on this very hard from the beginning,” LAPD Det. Eric Crosson told reporters in a Wednesday morning news conference. “Because this could be the first of many for this guy, and we don’t want that to happen.”

Surveillance video of the suspect’s getaway car. (LAPD)

A sketch of the suspect, described as a white or Hispanic man, was released Wednesday. A surveillance photo of his car was also released, described as a gray four-door Ford Fusion. It was last seen traveling south on Veteran Avenue from Levering Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Parolee Convicted In 2017 Shooting Death Of Whittier Police Officer

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call detectives at 213-473-0447.