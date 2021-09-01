LAKE TAHOE (CBSLA) – Crews worked against fast-moving flames outside Lake Tahoe’s Heavenly Mountain ski resort. And the snow machines are being used as giant humidifiers as about 50,000 people are under evacuation orders as the Caldor Fire explodes to over 200,000 acres.
"When we're going through our house you're kind of going through the boxes like 'ok what do we leave behind and what do we have to take?"' said Rebekah Havard, an evacuee.
Crews have been working to create more defensible space on HWY 88.
Flames are now just three miles from the resort city of South Lake Tahoe, which hasn’t seen danger like this in decades. Tens of thousands of homes there are under threat.
The fire has already burned more than 300 square miles and destroyed hundreds of homes.
Firefighters spent hours Tuesday dousing spot fires, working to save as many homes as possible, and trying to hold back a massive wall of flames.