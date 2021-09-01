LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Britney Spears will not be charged with any crimes relating to an incident with her housekeeper.
Spears, who has been embroiled in a conservatorship case for months, was under investigation for possibly striking one of her employees at her home.
On August 16, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at Spears' residence where the housekeeper, according to the DA's press release, said she'd had an argument with Spears over veterinary care for Spears' dog.
“During the argument, Spears was alleged to have slapped a phone out of the housekeeper’s hand. The housekeeper indicated that the screen protector to the phone was damaged. The housekeeper had no visible injuries,” said the statement from the DA’s office.
RELATED: Britney Spears' Attorney Accuses Jamie Spears Of Trying To 'Extort' $2 Million In Fees Before Stepping Down As Conservator
The release goes on to say that Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller “declined to file charges based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and lack of injury to the housekeeper or a significant damage to the phone.”