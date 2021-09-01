LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In court papers demanding he be removed immediately, Britney Spears’ attorney alleges the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, is trying to “extort” $2 million from her before he steps down as conservator of her estate.

Attorney Mathew Rosengart filed court papers Monday to renew his call for Jamie Spears’ immediate suspension and removal from his conservator position, accusing the singer’s father of delaying his planned exit so he can collect about $2 million in legal and management fees.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the court filing said. “Mr. Spears’ blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $ 2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’ estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

Jamie Spears told the court last month he would step down as conservator of his daughter’s estate to avoid a “public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator.” However, he said he would remain as her conservator pending the completion of a final financial reporting of his daughter’s estate, which he has overseen as conservator for the past 13 years.

The concession followed years of the singer’s fans questioning why she was placed under a conservatorship. In June, Britney Spears’ spoke for herself in a public hearing in June, at which time she called her conservatorship “abusive” and comparable only to sex trafficking.

A court hearing on Rosengart’s petition to remove or suspend Jamie Spears is scheduled for Sept. 29.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)