YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — The three lakes at Yucaipa Regional Park are closed until further notice due to toxic algae in the water.
The closure comes as people are looking forward to the long Labor Day holiday weekend.
According to an advisory posted on the state's My Water Quality site last Friday, lab results detected a significant harmful algal bloom in Bottom Lake and the presence of antatoxin-a and microcystin in Middle Lake.
Notices posted at the park, 33900 Oak Glen Road, say people should stay out of the water until further notice and not touch scum in the water or on shore. Pets should also not be allowed to drink from the lake, go into the water, or go near the scum.
Fish and shellfish from the lakes should not be eaten, and water – even after being boiled or filtered – should not be used for drinking or cooking, San Bernardino County Regional Parks officials said.
The toxins found in the lakes can cause skin rashes, eye irritation, diarrhea and vomiting in people. Pets can experience similar symptoms, up to convulsions and death.