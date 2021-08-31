SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to military officials.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets, according to military officials.
Reports of any injuries have not yet been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).