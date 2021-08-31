LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA officials revised the university’s COVID-19 testing policies Tuesday and will now unvaccinated people “working, learning or living” on campus to be tested for COVID twice a week.
The university had previously mandated once-weekly tests for everyone taking part in on-campus activities, regardless of vaccination status.
Vaccinated people with no symptoms of COVID-19 will not have to undergo weekly screening tests, “although they are highly encouraged to test at least once per week,” the modified policy said.
In July, the University of California system announced anyone taking part in on-campus activities must be vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the start of the fall term, "with limited exceptions."
“Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, individuals may be directed to test if they are considered a close contact to a positive case or if conditions change that warrant additional testing,” according to a letter to the campus community from Vice Chancellor Michael J. Beck and history professor Michael Meranze, co-chairs of the UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force.
The California State University system will also require vaccinations this fall.
UCLA fall classes are set to begin on Sept. 20.
