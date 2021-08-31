RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
BANNING (CBSLA) — An overturned tanker spilled thousands of gallons of fuel, shutting down all lanes of Interstate 10 in Banning Tuesday morning for hours.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Hargrave Street in Banning, leaving a tanker trailer on its side down an embankment.

According to Caltrans, 9,000 gallons of fuel spilled immediately after the crash. The fuel spill also impacted John Street businesses, which the California Highway Patrol said would have to remain closed Tuesday.

A “long-term full closure” was put in place between Ramsey and Eighth Street for all lanes, but the westbound lanes were reopened after 6 a.m. Two eastbound lanes reopened after 7 a.m., but authorities say they may close those lanes again so the fuel can be offloaded from the tanker. Caltrans said it’s not clear when the offloading of the tanker will happen Tuesday, or for how long.

No injuries were reported.