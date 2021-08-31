KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit is responding to the 4500 block of West Second Street, near Western Avenue in Los Angeles, on reports of a burglary suspect barricaded inside a residence.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to CBSLA reporter Desmond Shaw, the homeowners came to their residence to find multiple doors open.
The homeowners own weapons and are worried the suspect could still be inside the home, officers said.
There are K9 units on the scene but officers have not been able to safely enter the home as of 6 p.m.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)