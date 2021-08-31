WILDOMAR (CBSLA) – Firefighters Tuesday continued to make progress on the Chaparral Fire burning near the La Cresta community in Riverside County.
As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 1,427 acres and was 50% contained, according to CAL Fire. All evacuation orders and warnings were lifted at 12 p.m.
“Activity on the Chaparral Fire has decreased significantly in the past several days,” CAL Fire said in a news release.
The blaze broke out on the edge of the Cleveland National Forest a little after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Two structures have been destroyed.
The fire was burning in an area that has not seen a wildfire since the late 1960s, CAL Fire said. The fire also prompted a smoke advisory in Orange County.
More than 530 firefighters and 11 water-dropping helicopters were assigned to the blaze. One firefighter has suffered minor injuries.
The Cleveland National Forest, along with all national forests in California, have been closed to the public due the wildfire risk.
There is no word on a cause.
