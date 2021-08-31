JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA) – A shooting investigation was underway in Jefferson Park Tuesday night after one man was fatally shot in the head in a crowded strip mall parking lot.

People in the parking lot where the shooting occurred scattered for safety once gunshots rang out. Bullet holes can be seen in the windshield of a vehicle in front of the Super 98 Market.

Two women who drove that vehicle to the market said that as they exited the store, they heard gunshots and saw a man fall to the ground.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 40’s, was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department have yet to say whether or not they have a suspect in custody or if they are still searching for someone.

The two female witnesses, whose vehicle is now being towed for evidence, said if they hadn’t run inside the store, they could’ve been killed.

“I went back to the register and went into the back of the store to grab a twelve pack of soda and had it not been for that, we would’ve been outside. Like, literally Dr. Pepper saved our lives. Like, that’s how I feel,” one of the witnesses said.

“That was my car that got shot up,” said the other witness, adding that the bullet holes could have been fatal had they been inside the car.