SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department was seeking the public’s help Tuesday after arresting a teacher at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks for suspicion of child molestation.
LAPD Detectives arrested Jason Bissell last Thursday after receiving a report of "alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct," while he was employed at Notre Dame High School.
Further details on the allegations against Bissell were not immediately available.
Bissell was booked at the Van Nuys Community Police Station jail, then assigned permanently to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. His bail was set at $710,000, and he is set to appear in court on Oct. 12.
The LAPD said Bissell had been a teacher at Notre Dame High School since 2006.
An investigation was ongoing and anyone who may have been a victim or has any additional information was asked to contact LAPD Juvenile Division Detectives at 818-374-5415. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.
Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
