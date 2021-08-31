RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Mira Loma man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman, but authorities believe he may have more victims.
Louis Edward Brown, 37, was arrested last Thursday in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault reported on July 31. The woman told police she had been walking near Mission Inn Avenue and Mount Rubidoux Drive when she was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted.
During the investigation, detectives shared the description of the suspect and his crime with other law enforcement agencies, including Pasadena Police Department. A Pasadena police detective's tip led to Brown's arrest.
Investigators say Brown is believed to be living out of his gold 2001 Chevrolet pickup with rear half doors that do not open unless the front passenger doors are open. Brown indicated he had picked up other women in Riverside County in recent months, according to detectives, so they believe he may have more victims who may have not come forward yet.
Anyone with information about the investigation or Brown can contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7950 or via email at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Stacie Ontko at (951) 353-7121.