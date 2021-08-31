LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The union which represents all teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District is calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students.
United Teachers Los Angeles announced Monday that it is calling for all students ages 12 and older to undergo mandatory vaccinations. The proposal calls for students to receive their full vaccinations no later than 12 weeks after they are eligible.
Earlier this month, LAUSD announced that all its teachers and staff will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15. This is a step further than the state of California, which is requiring that teachers and school staff be either vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.
All LAUSD students, teachers and staff are currently required to undergo weekly coronavirus testing regardless of their vaccination status.
“UTLA also announced support for a vaccine mandate for eligible students ages 12 and over, in the wake of the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine,” the union said in a news release. “This aligns with UTLA support for the educator vaccine mandate implemented by LAUSD and will keep our schools safer as well as positively contributing to the higher community vaccination rates needed to reverse the surge in infections.”
LAUSD, the second largest school district in the nation, has more than 600,000 students and 75,000 teachers and staff.