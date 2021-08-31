IRVINE (CBSLA) — KISS frontman Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild” symptoms, the band announced Tuesday.
The band has postponed its next four tour dates but plans to return to the stage for its show on September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.
“While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms,” the band said in a statement on its website. “The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days.”
According to the statement, the band should be able to resume their tour beginning with the show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.
The four postponed shows are in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.
We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe
Simmons, 72, is an outspoken supporter of COVID vaccines and vaccine mandates. The band previously has said all of its members and tour crew are fully vaccinated.
