LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, lifting Los Angeles to a victory over Atlanta.

Atlanta lost All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth and had to be carried off the field.

Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk from Tyler Matzek (0-4) and scored from first on Seager’s hit to deep right-center, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the game. Betts’ homer in the fourth left the Dodgers trailing 2-1.

The NL East-leading Braves dropped their sixth straight at Dodger Stadium, where they’ve lost nine of 10.

Blake Treinen (5-5) struck out the side in the eighth. Freddie Freeman slammed his bat in the grass after he went down swinging. He grounded out in his first three at-bats.

Chris Taylor’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly tied it at 2 in the Dodgers seventh.

Travis d’Arnaud’s RBI double extended Atlanta’s lead to 2-0 in the fourth. He was robbed of a potential home run by Betts in the second. Betts raced to the lower wall in right and got his glove over it just in time to make the catch.

Sporting bleached-blond hair, former Dodger Joc Pederson sent a solo shot into the right-field pavilion in the third off Walker Buehler for a 1-0 lead.

Braves starter Charlie Morton gave up one run in six innings, struck out eight and walked two in his first outing at Dodger Stadium since he was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series, in which Houston defeated the Dodgers.

Buehler allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked two.