LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — Two suspects were arrested following a wild series of events that started with a robbery and shootout Monday evening in Lynwood that left a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy wounded, and ended when a pursuit suspect crashed into a cemetery fence in East L.A. several hours later.

The deputy has underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The situation began at around 7 p.m. when deputies on patrol were flagged down at Fernwood Avenue and Alameda Street in Lynwood by a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint, the sheriff’s department said. The victim described the suspects as driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

While deputies were speaking to the victim, the truck, carrying two suspects, emerged and made its way north on Lorraine Street.

Deputies initially lost sight of the truck, but searched the area and found it at the end of a cul-de-sac at 112th Street and Lorraine Street, the sheriff’s department said. The truck then made a U-turn and drove at the deputies, while the suspects inside opened fire, sparking a shootout.

During the exchange of gunfire, one of the deputies was struck in the upper body, the sheriff’s department reports. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

One of the two suspects was detained at that scene and three handguns were recovered. However, the second suspect escaped in a white pickup truck.

Sometime after 10 p.m., deputies used OnStar to track the white truck to South L.A. After a 20-minute pursuit, the truck slammed into the fence of a cemetery near the 710 Freeway and Eastern Avenue in East L.A.

As the suspect tried to flee from the truck, another deputy involved shooting occurred, but no one was struck. The suspect was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries sustained the crash.

It’s unclear at this time if the two trucks were stolen or belonged to the suspects.

The suspects’ names and the charges they will face were not immediately released.