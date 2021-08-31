MURIETTA (CBSLA) – A ceremony was held Tuesday night in Murietta to honor the 13 fallen military service members killed in the Aug. 26. attack outside the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.
Hundreds of people, including veterans from all over the southland, gathered to honor the soldiers, three of whom were from the Inland Empire.
A member of the Los Angeles Fire Department said he attended the event out of respect for the community and the ultimate sacrifice of those who have fallen.
“As the nation celebrates the last day of the war, we’re here to recognize that this is not the last day in the lives of those who have fallen and their family. I think that’s the most important part. We will never forget,” he said.
Another attendee, Linda Donivan, also had a very personal connection to the ceremony.
“One of the family members is someone that we know,” Donivan said. “It just hurts. The outpouring here today is awesome.”