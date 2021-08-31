LAKE TAHOE (CBSLA) –A wall of flames from the Caldor Fire roared over Echo Summit at Highway 50 Monday evening, racing down the mountainside toward the Lake Tahoe Basin where thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes in a mass exodus that clogged the few routes out of the region.
The massive Caldor Fire continues to rage in Northern California, burning more than 191,000 acres and ravaging hundreds of homes and businesses.
The wildfire, which is 15% contained, has destroyed 669 structures and damaged 40 others, according to CalFire. As the fire spreads towards the Lake Tahoe area, it threatens to torch another 33,679 homes and businesses in its path.
More than 3,500 firefighters are working to control the blaze, which has injured five people.
Fire officials issued mandatory evacuations in El Dorado and Alpine counties on Sunday. Over 24,000 residents have been told to evacuate near Highway 50, which connects Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe.