BREA (CBSLA) — A plastic surgeon with offices in Brea and Beverly Hills has been charged with sexually assaulting two of his female patients during their treatment.
Frederic Corbin, 77, of Villa Park, was charged with sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation by a physician, both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and battery.
"No one seeking medical treatment should have to worry about being sexually assaulted while under a doctor's care," District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "These women were in very vulnerable situations and their doctor capitalized on those vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification."
A female patient accused Corbin of sexually assaulting her on Sept. 17, 2020 as he prepped her for a surgical procedure, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. A second female patient alleged that Corbin sexually assaulted her during a post-surgery examination on May 14, 2021.
Corbin turned himself into authorities Tuesday, according to the district attorney's office. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in state prison.
Anyone with more information about Corbin or the case can contact Brea police Detective Ryan Trent at (714) 990-7618.