RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and girls’ softball coach has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga.
Antonio Heriberto Galindo, 41, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of contacting a minor for sex, oral copulation of a person under 18, and sexual penetration against the victim’s will by force, violence, duress, menace, or fear, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Few details about the case were released, but San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say an investigation was launched into Galindo in the sexual molestation of a 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga. Galindo was a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, and San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators say he had coached girls’ softball teams.
Investigators say they believe Galindo may have more victims. Anyone with information about him or the investigation can call the San Bernardino sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children detail. Anonymous tips can also be called in to 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or submitted through wetip.com.