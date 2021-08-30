RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Several thousand gallons of milk spilled on the 91 Freeway in Riverside Sunday, and may have made many drivers cry due to lanes being closed during the cleanup.
A tanker truck hauling 7,000 gallons of milk overturned on the eastbound 91 Freeway at the 215 Freeway interchange at about 5:24 p.m. Sunday, spilling milk across most lanes.
All eastbound lanes were shut down until nearly 8 p.m. while a hazmat team and the Riverside County Environmental Health responded to the crash. Cal OES was notified of the spill, which had sent an unknown quantity of milk into a storm drain.
The driver of the tanker truck was treated at the scene and released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.