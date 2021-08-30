LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A suspect appeared to be hiding under a vehicle after leading a police pursuit early Monday in the South Los Angeles area.
The chase started at about 5:12 a.m. in the LAPD’s Southeast Division and reached speeds of over 90 mph as it tore through residential streets, blew through red lights, and barely avoided other cars before screeching to a halt at 108th and Century.
The suspect abandoned the stolen Toyota Camry and tried to take off on foot. But before the suspect could get far, he apparently hurt himself while trying to jump a fence.
The suspect apparently tried to hide by lying underneath a parked pickup truck. Officers eventually found the suspect, who got up from under the truck and surrendered.