LYTLE CREEK (CBSLA) — Despite high temperatures Sunday, firefighters were able to keep the South Fire from gaining any ground and increasing containment to 49 percent.
The fire is now at 819 acres, according to the San Bernardino National Forest Service.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes Sunday afternoon after the evacuation order was downgraded to a warning.
#SouthFire The evacuation warning for Lytle Creek communities north of Glen Helen Parkway is now cancelled.
According to the latest update, firefighters plan to take advantage of the increase in humidity to improve existing containment lines.
The fire erupted Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lytle Creek Road, near the 15 Freeway, and quickly made its way into the San Bernardino Forest. Several homes and structures have been destroyed.
A forest order is in effect, closing a large area around the fire including campgrounds, picnic areas, trails and roads.
Evacuations
- Lytle Creek: The evacuation order has been downgraded to a warning. Only residents may access the canyon via Lytle Creek Road. Forest Service roads remain closed to all. Returning residents should review this checklist from CAL FIRE about returning home after a wildfire.
- Glen Helen Parkway: The evacuation warning for residents on the north side of the road has been lifted.
Road Closures
- County road closures, including Glen Helen Pkwy., Sierra Ave., and Lytle Creek Road are open.
- Lytle Creek Road, north of Glen Helen Pkwy., is open to residents only.