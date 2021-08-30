ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Air quality regulators issued a smoke advisory through Monday for Orange County as smoke from the Chaparral Fire burning in Riverside and San Diego counties drifts into the area.
The fire was 13% contained and had burned at least 1,500 acres as of Monday after igniting Saturday at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest.READ MORE: Mass Exodus From South Lake Tahoe; Evacuation Orders Issued For Entire Basin
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, areas downwind of the fire will experience the highest AQI levels.
People are advised to close all windows and doors and run an air conditioner and/or air purifier.READ MORE: Lack Of Trash Service Shuts Down Several Angeles National Forest Campgrounds
People should also avoid burning wood in a fireplace or firepit, minimize sources of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling, and limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment.
Find more information here.MORE NEWS: Help Needed To Identify Man Who Breached LAX Security In May
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)