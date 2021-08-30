LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) – The La Canada Flintridge City Council Monday approved the filing of a formal complaint against Southern California Edison with the California Public Utilities Commission over what the city says is an unusually high number of unplanned power outages this summer.
"We understand the significant impacts these outages have on our community and the city is exploring every action available to find and implement a solution," Mayor Terry Walker said.
According to city officials, recurring power outages over the last two months have caused health, safety and welfare risks for residents and business owners.
While officials described the frequency of outages in the last couple of months as unusually high, they also noted that for several years the area has experienced power outages at higher rates than surrounding communities, according to officials.
The complaint requests the commission complete an investigation into the causes of the recurring power outages and determine if Southern California Edison’s response was appropriate.
The vote Monday comes after the City Council heard from residents about their frustrations during recent meetings. Council members also heard a presentation from Southern California Edison on circuit reliability, and they decided to take action in the form of a complaint with the commission in an effort to pursue all possible ways to mitigate the issue.
Southern California Edison and the California Public Utilities Commission did not immediately respond to requests for statements.