LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman from Columbia remains missing Monday, about more than a week after she was last seen near the Grove.
Karen Mendoza Ruiz is from Columbia and is visiting Los Angeles, according to the LAPD. She was last seen on foot the evening of Aug. 22 in Mid-City, near the Grove at 4th Street and Fairfax Avenue.
Police say Ruiz did not have a phone, identification or money, and speaks Spanish only. She is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic woman, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with blond/brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black/flower print scarf.
Anyone with information about Ruiz’s whereabouts can contact the LAPD’s missing persons unit at (213) 996-1800.