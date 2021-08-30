RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, LAPD, Los Angeles, Missing Person, Missing Woman

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman from Colombia remains missing Monday, about more than a week after she was last seen near the Grove.

(credit: LAPD)

Karen Mendoza Ruiz is from Colombia and is visiting Los Angeles, according to the LAPD. She was last seen on foot the evening of Aug. 22 in Mid-City, near the Grove at 4th Street and Fairfax Avenue.

Police say Ruiz did not have a phone, identification or money, and speaks Spanish only. She is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic woman, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with blond/brown hair, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black/flower print scarf.

Anyone with information about Ruiz’s whereabouts can contact the LAPD’s missing persons unit at (213) 996-1800.