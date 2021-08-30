LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot Monday evening after responding to a robbery call.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near Lorraine Street and 112th Street in the Lynwood.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital.
The deputy is said to be alert and conscious.
The suspect in the shooting has not been located. There is a perimeter and scene set up to search for the shooter.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates).