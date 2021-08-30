LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Members of the public entering the Spring Street courthouse in Los Angeles must verify they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or provide proof of a negative test, starting Sept. 7, L.A. County’s Superior Court system announced Monday.
The courthouse, located at 312 N. Spring St., is inside of a federal building and subject to federal workplace safety protocols that were issued on July 29.
The court said the general public, media representatives and contractors must fill out a mandated federal form to certify that they have been vaccinated or to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours of entry.
