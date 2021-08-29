ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) — Authorities asked for the public’s help for information that may be able to assist them in identifying the assailant in a sexual assault in Aliso Viejo.
The attack occurred Saturday night at approximately 11 p.m. while the woman in her 40s was walking alone near the area of Pacific Park Drive and Alicia Parkway.
It was there that authorities say the woman was approached from behind by the suspect who grabbed and dragged her into the bushes near the Aliso Creek Trail.
The woman lost consciousness. When she woke, the suspect was gone.
Investigators are looking into the possibility of whether this attack is at all connected to two prior sexual assaults in the Woodfield Park area in 2020.
“If DNA is collected, it will be analyzed to determine if it matches DNA from the 2020 incidents,” authorities said in a news release.
“It is vital that this individual is identified and doesn’t have the opportunity to attack again,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes. “While our investigators continue their tireless attempts to identify this suspect, we implore the community to come forward if they have any information to share.”
As a result, authorities re-released sketches of the two suspects from the 2020 attacks:
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or Dispatch at 714-647-7000.