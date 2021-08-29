LA CRESTA (CBSLA) — A massive wildfire burning in the Cleveland National Forest has grown to 1,425 acres by Sunday as firefighters work to contain the blaze which destroyed two structures.
Authorities said the Chaparral fire forced people to evacuate on Saturday and was still just 10 percent contained by Sunday. One firefighter has sustained minor injuries.
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in place. Evacuation orders have been called for the area north of Tanaja Truck Road, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be Bietol.
Evacuation warnings remain in place for the area north of Tenaja Road, west of Cali Pino and Gallup Lane, south of Hombre Lane and Hacienda Drive and east of Cleveland National Forest.
A evacuation center opened Sunday at Murrieta High School. Thick smoke from the fire could be seen as far away as Orange, Riverside, and San Diego counties.
To view the interactive evacuation map, click here.