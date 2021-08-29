SAN DIEGO (CBSLA/AP) – The San Diego Zoo welcomed a southern white rhino calf into the world last week.
Just one week old, the rhino calf has already begun exploring her home while staying close to mom. Born to first-time Mom Kianga and father J. Gregory on August 22, she has yet to be named.
"She's very adventurous, not afraid of much because she knows she has mom at her back at all times," said Matt Gelvin, Senior Wildlife Care Specialist, San Diego Zoo. "So we see her investigating cape buffalo, giraffe, the other rhinos and she's pretty fearless because she knows that mom will come to her defense."
Wildlife care specialists report the calf is healthy and nursing well, and Kianga is proving to be an excellent mother, who is very attentive to her offspring.
Estimated to weigh around 125 pounds at birth, the little ungulate with big feet will nurse from her mother for up to 12 months; and she is expected to gain about 100 pounds a month for the first year.
When full-grown, at around 3 years of age, she could weigh between 4,000 to 5,000 pounds.