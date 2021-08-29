ORANGE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were responding to a shooting in the city of Orange south of the Chapman University campus.
The incident unfolded just after 9:20 a.m. in the area of Maple Avenue and Glassell Street. It was then that officers responded to the area following a report of gunshots heard.
When officers arrived, they located empty casings, and urged the public to avoid the area.
"Earlier today shots were fired south of campus. Orange Police Department contained the shooter in a house nearby. More details will follow as available. Avoid the area between Maple and Palm," Chapman University wrote in an online blog. "According to all reports, there does not appear to be any Chapman affiliation. The campus is not directly impacted. Updates to follow."
According to the university, the incident does not appear to be connected to the campus and had occurred off-campus.
The public was being urged to avoid the area between Maple and Palm avenues near Glassell Street.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.