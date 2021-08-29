LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday reported an additional 2,232 new COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.
The confirmed cases were part of a continuing surge of coronavirus cases as a result of the high transmissible Delta variant.READ MORE: 5-Year-Old Recovering After Being Dragged 45-Yards By Mountain Lion In Calabasas
Of those infected, 1,692 people were currently hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional five new deaths were reported.
Of particular concern, public health officials last week said they were seeing a trend in rising case rates among children who aren’t eligible yet to receive the vaccine.READ MORE: Beloved, 7-Time Emmy Award-Winning Actor Ed Asner Dies At Age 91
“Case, hospitalization and death rates are higher among unvaccinated members of all groups than they are among those vaccinated,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “Vaccinated people continue to have rates for all outcomes that are many-fold lower than those unvaccinated — they are four to eight times less likely to be hospitalized, and five to seven times less likely to die from an infection.
“During this period of high transmission, protecting those younger than 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, is of utmost importance and we can all take as many precautions as feasible to limit risk of transmission.”MORE NEWS: Shooting Reported In Orange South Of Chapman University; Campus Unaffected
Ferrer recommended engaging in activities outdoor when possible; distancing and avoiding crowds; masking; and carefully assessing nonessential activities that carry more risk of transmission.