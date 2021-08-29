This week, we check back in at the Porsche Driving Experience and Knott’s Berry Farm who is just a few weeks away from the opening Knott’s Scary Farm!

Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating 100 years and “The Knott’s Family Reunion” looks to reunite family and friends in a safe and fun environment. New and unforgettable experiences await in honor of the park’s 100 years of history and family fun for all. During the 100th anniversary celebration, guests can experience the brand-new Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, a 4-D interactive dark ride that pays tribute to the classic attraction from 35 years ago. Guests also will have the opportunity to meet Knott’s all-new lovable costumed characters and enjoy special evening entertainment as Knott’s Summer Nights returns with live music, DJs and one-of-a kind food and drink specialties. Orange County’s largest water park, Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, is also open. Guests can catch a ride down 23 different speed, tube, and body slides or take a relaxing trip down one of the longest lazy rivers in the country.

In addition to the 100th Anniversary celebration, Knott’s Scary Farm returns once again for its 48th frightful year! With new scares and bone chilling thrills, this year, guests will confront their greatest fears in 15 haunted attractions including sinister scare zones, mesmerizing mazes, and horrifying creatures hiding in every corner of the park. Knott’s Scary Farm returns September 16th for 27 terrifying nights.

The anniversary celebration runs through September 6, 2021. Reservations are no longer required. Details for can be found at https://www.knotts.com/.



PORSCHE DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Whether driving a Porsche has always been something you’ve wanted to do or you’re looking to improve your driving skills, their 53-acre driver development course is the ultimate driving playground.

Explore the power and responsiveness at the core of Porsche engineering through a variety of on-road, off-road and virtual experiences, all packed into an exhilarating 65-minutes. You can test your limits on challenging features like ravines and fallen timbers on the off-road course, or perfect your virtual lap time on circuits around the world in our Simulator Lab. Cap off your experience at racing speeds as a Porsche Drive Coach takes you on a thrilling ride around our 1.3 mile Handling Circuit. Then when you’re off the track and want to sit back and relax, they offer fine dining at their on-property Restaurant 917. To learn more, visit https://www.porschedriving.com/los-angeles