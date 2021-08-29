WILDOMAR (CBSLA) – Crews continued to battle the Chaparral Fire near the La Cresta community in Riverside County on Sunday.
The blaze, which started Saturday around 12:38 p.m., had burned 1,425 acres with 10% containment near the Cleveland National Forest, according to Riverside County officials. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and two structures were destroyed.READ MORE: Railroad Fire Update: Forward Progress Stopped, I-15 In Cajon Pass Open
In addition to 150 firefighters from Riverside and San Diego counties, crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Murrieta, Hemet and Corona joined the firefight on the ground, along with four air tankers in the sky.
Smoke from the fire could be seen in Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.
#ChaparralFIRE 🎥 Fire conditions earlier this afternoon captured by @FirePhoto101 pic.twitter.com/pUU6ePbnDM
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 29, 2021
Evacuation orders remain in place for those north of the Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be
Bietol and an evacuation warning is in place for residents north of Tenaja Road, west of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.
Click Here For An Evacuation Map
A smoke advisory was also issued by the South Coast AQMD, due to the fire.
SMOKE ADVISORY: #ChaparralFire burning Southwest of Murrieta is affecting air quality in the region: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX
Información en español: https://t.co/ctPFfWWfN8
South Coast AQMD emite un aviso de humo por el incendio forestal Chaparral pic.twitter.com/pJHndOE92d
— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) August 29, 2021
An evacuation center was set up at Murrieta High School for residents.MORE NEWS: Beloved, 7-Time Emmy Award-Winning Actor Ed Asner Dies At Age 91
Small animals are being accepted at Animal Friends of the Valley located at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Large Animals are being accepted at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter located at 581 S. Grandi in San Jacinto.