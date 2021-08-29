CAJON PASS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday reported that a portion of Interstate 15 was closed due to a brush fire in the Cajon Pass.
The closure was affecting the northbound lanes of the I-15 from Highway 138 to Oak Hills Road, according to the San Bernardino National Forest agency. The agency tweeted that the fire had scorched 25 acres. The southbound lanes of the freeway were open.READ MORE: Beloved, 7-Time Emmy Award-Winning Actor Ed Asner Dies At Age 91
No containment had been reached. The cause of the fire was under investigation.READ MORE: Woman, 40s, Sexually Assaulted In Aliso Viejo While Walking At Night
No further details were immediately available.MORE NEWS: LA County Records 2,232 New COVID-19 Cases; 5 Additional Deaths
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.