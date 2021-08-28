Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
A plane crash-landed on the five freeway in San Diego Tuesday. Traffic was backed up for miles after a single-engine Piper PA-32 plane made an emergency landing near the Del Mar fairgrounds. The pilot and passenger of the plane walked away with no injuries.
Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated Sen. Robert Kennedy in 1968 in Los Angeles, has been recommended for parole on his sixteenth attempt. The recommendation does not automatically mean the 77-year-old Sirhan will be released from the Southern California prison he is at. After a review, it will be sent to the Governor's office for a final decision.
