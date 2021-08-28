SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Mandatory evacuations orders and road closures were lifted on Saturday in San Bernardino for a wildfire they were calling an immediate threat to life and property.
The San Bernardino National Forest Service said the Roadside Fire was at 50 acres with 30% containment.
Mandatory evacuations were in effect for all homes and businesses off Cajon Boulevard, between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Road, firefighters said.
Firefighters with the National Forest teamed up with the San Bernardino County Fire Department to fight the flames.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.