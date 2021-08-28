SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Firefighters have issued mandatory evacuations in San Bernardino for a wildfire they are calling an immediate threat to life and property.
#CapparalFIRE 🎥 offloading dozer – credit @FirePhoto101 pic.twitter.com/Kgb65eD4vd
The San Bernardino National Forest Service said the Roadside Fire is at 50 acres with no containment as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mandatory evacuations are in effect for all homes and businesses off Cajon Boulevard, between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Road, firefighters said.
This is the #RoadsideFire. There is an immediate life and property threat.
— San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) August 28, 2021
Firefighters with the National Forest teamed up with the San Bernardino County Fire Department to fight the flames.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)