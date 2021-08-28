SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) –A group of hikers discovered a body among the rocky cliffs of Point Fermin in San Pedro.
Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene at 1:38 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters and paramedics were awaiting the arrival of representatives from the coroner's office and the LAPD's Harbor station, reports Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The cause of death of identity of the victim has not yet been released.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)