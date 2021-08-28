LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters Saturday battled an intense blaze consisting of wooden pallets in downtown Los Angeles.
Fire crews responded at 3:15 a.m. to 1220 S. Mateo St. where they encountered a 100-foot x 100-foot outside area of stored wooden pallets on fire, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.READ MORE: 134 Freeway Shuts Down In Glendale During Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation
It took 81 firefighters to extinguish the fire in 55 minutes, Humphrey said.
A fire captain suffered an ankle injury during the firefight and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition, Humphrey said.READ MORE: Circuit Breaker Fire Triggers Power Outage In Reseda
No other injuries were reported.
A section of Caltrans railing serving the nearby westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway was disfigured by the fire but no other structures were damaged, authorities said.MORE NEWS: Over 30 Drivers Cited In Pomona DUI Checkpoint
The cause of the fire is under investigation.