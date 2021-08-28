RESEDA (CBSLA) – About 5,700 customers in Reseda are without electricity that isn’t expected to be fully restored until Saturday evening due to a circuit breaker fire Saturday at a Department of Water and Power facility, authorities said.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. to a DWP facility in the 7100 block of Darby Avenue, where they quickly put out a fire at the structure, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
DWP spokeswoman Deborah Hong said some customers had their power restored within about an hour, but there were about 5,700 customers still without electricity late Saturday morning.
Full restoration wasn’t expected until about 8 p.m., Hong said.