LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A church near downtown LA caught fire Friday night.
The fire was burning at 1376 East 18th Street through the second floor, according to authorities.
The approximately 7,000-square foot Christian Light Baptist Church, which was built in 1903, was active as recently as May and then went up for sale.
Part of the building collapsed; no occupants were believed to be inside.
All Metro Los Angeles A Line train services were shut down along Washington Boulevard between Central Avenue and Hooper Avenue for an unknown duration due to the fire.
It burned for more than two hours Friday evening before being extinguished. LAFD firefighters will remain on scene into Saturday morning to abate hazards and extinguish smoldering debris.
The source of the fire remains under investigation.
