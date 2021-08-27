LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a temporary ban on evictions, but that won’t affect eviction moratoriums in California and Los Angeles County.
The CDC extended a temporary ban on evictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has surged across the country over the summer largely due to the much more contagious Delta variant. The moratorium was supposed to remain in place until Oct. 1.READ MORE: Latest Round Of Golden State Stimulus Payments To Be Sent Out To Californians This Weekend
In a 6-3 decision, the high court blocked the Biden administration on Thursday from enforcing the moratorium.
In an unsigned opinion, the court said the CDC had “exceeded its authority” in issuing a nationwide moratorium on evictions. According to the court, if a federally-imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must authorize it.
However, renters are still protected in California and Los Angeles County. Eviction moratoriums locally remain in effect until Sept. 30.
California renters will NOT be impacted by this news, the state’s eviction moratorium remains in effect.
We’re focused on ensuring tenants and small landlords get the rent relief they need under California’s renter assistance program, the largest in the country. https://t.co/VZ0hjaMqKS
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) August 27, 2021
The eviction moratoriums were put in place to help people who lost their jobs or were unable to work due to the pandemic.