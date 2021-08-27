LYTLE CREEK (CBSLA) — Firefighters on Friday are starting to gain some ground on the South Fire burning in Lytle Creek.
The fire is now at 900 acres, but more importantly, is 10% contained, according to an update from Cal Fire San Bernardino. More than 400 firefighters continue to battle the blaze, control its perimeter and mop up the scene.
However, the forecast could extend the firefight. Dry, very warm conditions and low humidity are forecast for the next few days, and gusty south winds could whip flames up just as the cooler evenings arrive. The temperatures are expected to ease up gradually, along with the low humidity, starting Sunday.
The fire erupted Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Lytle Creek Road, near the 15 Freeway, and quickly made its way into the San Bernardino Forest. Several homes and structures have been destroyed.
Evacuation orders remain in place for at least 1,000 residents who live in structures along Lytle Creek Road, from Duncan Canyon Road to where it ends at Stockton Flats Road. An evacuation warning has been issued for residents who live on the northside of Glen Helen Parkway between Lytle Creek Road and the 15 Freeway. An evacuation shelter was set up at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Ave., in Fontana.
Several roads into the area remain closed, including Sierra Avenue north of the 15 Freeway, Lytle Creek Road to Duncan Canyon, Lytle Creek Road to Sierra Avenue, Glen Helen Parkway between Sycamore Center Drive, and Lone Pine Canyon Road at Highway 138.