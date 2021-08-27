NORCO (CBSLA) — United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui and Corporal Hunter Lopez were among those killed in an attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

The City of Norco confirmed the news Friday saying the city is mourning the loss of Norco resident and Norco High School graduate U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui, who was killed in action while stationed at the airport.

According to the city, Nikoui graduated from Norco High School in 2019 and served in JROTC He is survived by his mother, father and siblings, the city said.

The city said Nikoui’s name will be enshrined on the “Lest We Forget Wall” at the George A. Ingalls Veterans Memorial Plaza, which honors Norconians who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument is currently being constructed at the same location, the city said.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Association issued the following statement regarding the death of United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, the son of Riverside Deputy Sheriff and RSA Board Secretary Alicia Lopez and Riverside Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez.

"With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of a beloved member of the Riverside Sheriff's family, United States Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, one of one 13 United States service members killed at the Kabul airport during the U.S.led evacuation effort. We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Hunter, who chose to follow a life of service, selflessness, courage and sacrifice, like his parents. Hunter was a Riverside Sheriff's Explorer Scout with the Palm Desert Station from September 2014 to August 2017. Hunter joined the United States Marine Corps and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines. Hunter, who was 22 years old at the time of his death, planned on becoming a Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy after returning from his current deployment. Today the entire law enforcement community stands with the Lopez family, friends, fellow Marines, and all who loved him, praying for comfort, peace." Hunter was the victim of vicious evil and was killed because he wore a United States Marnie uniform with love and pride. Our entire community feels the anguish, and we mourn the death of Hunter, who answered the call to serve, defend and protect our nation. Like his parents who serve our community, being a Marine to Hunter wasn't a job; it was a calling. He loved his family, and as we grieve for Hunter and his fellow Marines taken from us too soon, there are simply no words to express how deeply he will be missed — Semper Fi. The Lopez family requests that all donations be made to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation in the name of the Lopez Family. The address is 21810 Cactus Avenue, Riverside, CA 92518. The Lopez family respectfully requests privacy during this incredibly difficult time. The family will share details and plans for the celebration of Hunter's life at a later date."

Thirteen U.S. service members were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the attack on Thursday.